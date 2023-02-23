COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking into a robbery on the east side of Columbus, followed by a stolen credit card from that incident being used in Whitehall.

According to an incident report, a woman was sitting inside the car of a friend behind an Esporta gym in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood near Blacklick. She told police she noticed the alarm in her own car was going off and she saw a man reaching inside her vehicle. The victim left her friend’s car and attempted to stop the man, who had a purse in her hand.

After the man flashed a gun at the woman, she retreated and the suspect fled the scene with three other individuals in a gray Honda.

About 20 minutes later, police said the victim’s stolen credit card was flagged at a Walmart on East Main Street in Whitehall. The card, which the victim canceled shortly after the alleged robbery, was declined at the store. An unknown male who tried to use the card was then captured on a store security camera leaving through the entrance and carrying a large stuffed animal.

Columbus police asked anyone with information on the identity of the suspect(s) to contact Robbery Unit Detective Good, at 614-645-2602 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).