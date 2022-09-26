LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain police sergeant has reportedly found himself on the other side of the law.

Sgt. Kenneth Zapolski, 51, was arrested Thursday by his own department and charged with the following: domestic violence, assault and menacing by stalking.

Lorain police said the arrest stems from an incident that took place off duty and that another Lorain officer was involved.

Zapolski, who has been with the department since 1994, is now on administrative leave while an internal investigation is playing out. The sergeant was taken to Lorain County Jail following his arrest.

The department said they did not have any other information to add at this time.