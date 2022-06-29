SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in South Euclid are trying to identify a man who parked his bicycle outside a bar last week and left two small children unattended in a baby trailer attached to the bike.

Investigators say a patron was on the front patio of the Tiki Time Bistro on Mayfield Road last Wednesday night and began recording after seeing the man park his bike outside the bar and then go inside to place a carry out order.

Behind the bike was the small trailer with the two children inside.

Police were alerted after the customer posted the video on Instagram, and officers say they were deeply concerned about what they saw.

“There are a number of things that could have gone wrong here. The stroller could have come loose and gone onto the street. Someone might have used this as a crime of opportunity and seized the child or children,” Officer Joe Di Lillo told FOX 8.

Investigators say, at one point, the customer admitted to the bartender that he had left the two children unattended outside the bar and he wanted to know if he could move his bike to the rear parking lot to pick up his order.

The man paid for his order of chicken salad with cash and was last seen peddling away with the child trailer in tow.

South Euclid police are now asking for the public’s help to identify him.

“Is this a parent, is it a family friend, is this a grandparent? We don’t know. Is this someone else who is supposed to be looking after the children? These are questions that need to be answered,” said Officer Di Lillo.

Detectives say once the man is identified, the priority will be to determine if the children are safe and are being properly cared for at home.

“What are the living conditions? Is this consistent behavior with leaving the child somewhere? I think those are all important things that we need to know,” said Di Lillo.

Investigators are convinced that what was caught on video is a violation of the law, child endangering.

“It would be similar to leaving your child inside of the car and going in somewhere. We have seen those cases in the past here in South Euclid and we’ve charged accordingly,” said Di Lillo.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call South Euclid Police at 216-381-1234.