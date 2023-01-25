YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police late Tuesday found a marijuana grow in the basement of a home where a SWAT team was called because a domestic violence suspect refused to come out.

Kyle Campbell, 36, was later arrested on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 10:30 p.m. to a home in the single-digit block of North Hartford Avenue, and when they arrived, a woman told them that Campbell, her estranged boyfriend, choked her, slammed her to the ground and hit her with a lamp.

The woman had scratches on her neck and a bloody lip, reports said. The woman also told police Campbell had fired a shot into the air to scare her, reports said.

Reports said two other people were in the house, and they came out, but Campbell told police that he was paralyzed and would not come out.

Because Campbell would not come out, the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team was called, reports said.

When the CRT team’s armored vehicle arrived, Campbell was seen sitting in front of the front door, so police went in and arrested him, reports said.

Inside the house, police found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol on a counter, and in the basement were 13 marijuana plants as well as lights and other supplies to help them grow, reports said.

Campbell was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined before he was taken to jail.