YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Wednesday serving a search warrant found drugs in a toilet, a drain and a man hiding in the shower.

Aubrey Foose, 27, of Austintown, was the man who was found in an upstairs shower when police served a search warrant about 5:35 p.m. at a 419 W. Earle Ave. home investigating drug activity.

Foose faces felony three charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence. He is in the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said when police got to the house, no one answered so they had to break the door in. After they found Foose upstairs, police searched the house and reported finding 19 bags of crack cocaine, including seven that were in a toilet.

In the basement, police reported finding more bags of fentanyl and crack cocaine in a basement drain.

Also found in the house was a digital scale, eight bags of marijuana and $1,014, reports said.