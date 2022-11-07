Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police captain is due in court next month after he was indicted by a Columbiana County grand jury.

Chad Tatgenhorst was taken into custody Friday by sheriff’s deputies on two felony counts of tampering with evidence. He’s now free on bond.

He’s accused of reaching over and shutting off an officer’s body camera during the investigation of a domestic dispute between Tatgenhorst and a woman.

In early September, he was placed on paid leave after being arrested in Hancock County, West Virginia following an incident involving the same victim. He is due back in court there later this month on a charge of harassment by electronic device.

A Special Prosecutor from Mahoning County will handle the Columbiana County case.