YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police officer is on paid administrative leave after he was charged with misdemeanor theft by Boardman police.

Deon Gilbert, 29, is charged with five counts of misdemeanor theft. He turned himself in last week after he learned there was a warrant for him.

He is expected to be arraigned Nov. 29 in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

A Boardman police report said security at Walmart on Doral Drive told them Gilbert and a woman had scanned several items without paying between Sept. 21 and Oct. 16 at the self-checkout.

Walmart security provided police with video footage, a report said. The total amount of the goods taken was $134.52.

Gilbert is presently on paid administrative leave. Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler said under state law, an officer can not be placed on leave without pay unless they are charged with a felony.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division is also investigating, Butler said.

Gilbert has been with the department since 2019. His current assignment was in the Community Police Unit.