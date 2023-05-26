DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jessica Watkins, a woman who participated in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC has been sentenced.

Watkins will be spending 8.5 years in federal prison. The sentencing comes after Watkins, a transgender military veteran, stormed the Capitol, and apologized for what she had done in court, according to NBC News.

In court, Watkins told US District Judge Amit Mehta that she was sorry for her actions, which she called “reprehensible.” She added that she was “just another idiot” running around that day at the Capitol in 2021.

The judge spoke directly to Watkins in court, NBC reports.

“Nobody would suggest you’re Stewart Rhodes, and frankly, I don’t think you’re Kelly Meggs,” Mehta said.”

The founder of Oath Keepers, Rhodes was sentenced prior to Watkins by Judge Mehta. Rhodes received a prison sentence of 18 years in federal prison. Meggs, an Oath Keeper from Florida, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.