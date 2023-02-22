COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men accused of beating another man to death outside of a bar in the Short North had their bond amounts reduced Wednesday in court.

Dwayne Cummings and Chrystian Foster, who were both being held on $1 million bonds and facing murder charges, were granted a request by a Judge Chris Brown to be heard on either lowering the bond amount or asking for a recognizance bond.

Cummings bond was reduced to $750,000 while Foster’s was reduced to $250,000 with both given conditions for the reduced bonds. Both will be under house arrest, have regular screenings for drugs and alcohol, and cannot possess firearms. The case will be continued until April 5.

Foster, however, cannot post his reduced bond on this case until a bond-hearing decision is reached on a separate case, according to Judge Jaiza Page, who is presiding over Foster’s separate trial. In that case, Foster is charged with possession of cocaine, two counts of having weapons under disability, and improperly handling of firearms.

Cummings and Foster are accused of allegedly beating Gregory Coleman Jr. to death outside of the Julep Bar on North High Street. The incident, which occurred on Sept. 5, 2022, was caught on video and it was released by Columbus police in an attempt to locate Cummings and Foster.

Another condition of Cummings and Foster’s reduced bonds is they cannot have any contact with the Coleman family.

The video shows Coleman attempting to hit one of the suspects with a punch, which misses. A second man comes in from the side and knocks Coleman down with a punch. The two suspects continue to hit Coleman while he was on the ground. Coleman, 37, died 12 days later.

The family of Gregory Coleman Jr. filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 accusing Short North bar Julep and its owners of acting negligently when two of its employees fatally attacked the 37-year-old victim. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Cummings was arrested on Sept. 21 and Foster turned himself in nearly one month following the incident. Their request for the rescheduled bond hearing was granted on Feb. 13.

Coleman’s attorney said in September that the $1 million bond was reflective of the severity of what happened to him.

As well, Cummings and Foster are being sued by Coleman’s estate in a civil case and they denied any wrongdoing. Their reply to the complaint states, “The answering defendants deny, separately and severally, each and every allegation set forth in plaintiff’s complaint not specifically admitted to be true. The defendants are demanding a trial by jury.”