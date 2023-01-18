CLEVELAND (WJW) — The man charged in connection to the shooting that killed four people and left a child in critical condition appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

Martin Muniz (Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Martin Muniz, 41, is facing multiple aggravated murder charges in the mass shooting that happened Friday evening at around 7 p.m.

The judge ordered a $5 million cash surety bond and to have no contact with the family, specifically his niece, the child who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The state asked the judge to consider that Muniz could be a high flight risk since he has residences in New Jersey and in the Chicago area, but none in Ohio.

The prosecutor also mentioned that in an interview, Muniz showed no remorse for what he did.

Police responded to a home in Mack Court after Muniz approached officers and reportedly told them he shot five people.

According to a statement of facts filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, the victims were shot in the head in different rooms of the house.

Three of them died at the home, including Muniz’s half-sister Angelic Gonzalez, 34; her son, Jayden Baez, 16 and her father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69. Anthony Boothe, 48, Angelic’s husband, died at the hospital.

Her daughter, who is 8, is at the hospital in critical condition.

Arresting charges in the case were three counts of homicide and two counts of felony assault for the surviving victims.

Muniz was previously convicted in New Jersey for attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Records showed Muniz was sent to prison for four years.

Those records also show he then violated parole with weapons violations.

The court docket also indicates that Muniz got arrested in New Jersey while suspected of having a loaded gun and drugs in a school zone.