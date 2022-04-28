NEW VIENNA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arrested after leading police on a multi-county high-speed chase in Ohio.

The New Vienna Police Department said the incident started Wednesday night when police tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle sped away, heading northbound on State Route 73 and starting a pursuit.

As the vehicle was reaching speed of 75 mph, police said a female passenger opened the door and rolled into a ditch line. She was found and was OK.

During the pursuit, police said the driver reached speeds of more than 112 mph, went left of center several times into oncoming traffic, ran several stop signs and violated other traffic laws.

The chase ended when the suspect ran out of gas near Fisher Road in Warren County. The suspect, identified as Anthony Rucker, of Wilmington, was arrested. Police said it was discovered that he had several felony warrants from Clinton, Warren, Brown and Clermont counties for aggravated possession and receiving stolen property.

Rucker is being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a felony failure to comply charge. He may face additional charges and extradition from other counties for their charges.