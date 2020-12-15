Ohio man who claimed to be missing boy sentenced to 2 years

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing Illinois child has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars and one year of probation for aggravated identity theft.
Twenty-five-year-old Brian Michael Rini apologized during the video hearing Tuesday, before U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett made his sentence official.
Barrett told Rini earlier this year he faced a mandatory two-year sentence, but the judge wanted to see results of a presentencing investigation before entering it. Rini gets credit for time served, so he will be released on probation in less than four months.
