WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Westerville man was sentenced Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences and 80 years in prison for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor.

A jury found Muata Fisher, 50, guilty after four days of testimony from 11 witnesses, according to Delaware County prosecutor Melissa Schiffel. Muata was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Daniel T. Hogan and was designated as a Tier III sex offender.

“Fisher will no longer be able to prey upon the young and innocent thanks to the strength of our victim and a caring and astute teacher,” said Schiffel.

A former Ohio Department of Corrections employee, Fisher abused his victim for three years. Schiffel said authorities began investigating after the victim told a friend at school and a teacher began asking questions.