DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Covington man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for possessing child pornography, including images of young children he photoshopped to be sexually explicit.

Henry Douglas Hitchcock, 61, of Covington, was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

According to court documents, Hitchcock possessed at least 220,000 images and videos depicting child pornography, which he had collected over a span of 20 years. He reported morphed images of pre-pubescent children to make the children appear nude.

Hitchcock was convicted of local child exploitation crimes in 1998 and 2002.