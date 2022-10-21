Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Uniontown man was sentenced on Friday for charges in a murder-for-hire plot.

Scott Allen Renninger, 53, was sentenced to six years in prison and was ordered to pay $17,520 in restitution after he pleaded guilty to the charges, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents say Renninger met with a person posing as a “hitman” from October to November of 2020 and planned to pay $20,000 for the murder.

Investigators say Renninger provided a photograph of the victim, the victim’s address and license plate number.

Renninger was arrested at his residence on Nov. 17, 2020.

The victim was unharmed.

“Thwarting carefully crafted plots to carry out violent crimes are a priority of the FBI,” said FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. “The cold and callous nature of a scheming individual is a threat to not only the victim of the action, but also the community. The FBI will continue to work tirelessly to find and investigate criminals or their network intent on causing harm to others.”