CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) – A Conneaut man sentenced Monday after accepting a plea deal for the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter.

Joshua Gurto will spend eight years in prison for the 2017 death of Sereniti Jazzlynn Sky Sutley.

The 13-month-old died of blunt trauma to her head and body back.

Gurto’s sentencing will be added to a previous 28-year term he is serving for a separate rape case.

The baby’s mother, Kelsie Blankenship, was also charged for the murder of her daughter. She pleaded guilty to lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter last year. She’s serving a six year prison sentence.