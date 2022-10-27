Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DORSET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A 38-year-old man is heading to prison for the next 25 years.

The sentence comes after Thomas Graley, of Dorset Township, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder for the death of his live-in girlfriend and mother of his two young children.

According to police, an investigation found that for at least two months Graley had beaten Nicole Booth.

On Nov. 15, 2021, officers were called to a home on Mill Road for a report of an unresponsive female. When deputies arrived, they found Booth with severe bruising and cigarette burns on her head, face and arms.

Police say Booth died a few days later.

Graley has been in the Ashtabula County Jail since his arrest. He will now be transferred to an Ohio prison.