COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was sentenced Monday for the 2020 murder of his wife at Griggs Reservoir Park on the west side of the city.

Walter Boyuk, now 79, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Boyuk was originally indicted on murder charges for the Oct. 2020 killing of his wife, Kathleen Boyuk.

Ms. Boyuk was found with several gunshot wounds to her upper body and slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2020. The car was parked in the Griggs Park Drive area of Griggs Reservoir Park off Riverside Drive near Upper Arlington. Ms. Boyuk was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation revealed that Ms. Boyuk was murdered by her husband, Walter Boyuk, who was released on a $500,000 bond in Jan. 2021 and found competent to stand trial in Oct. 2022. He pleaded to lessor charges Monday before his sentencing.