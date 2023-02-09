DOVER, Ohio (WJW) – A 61-year-old Dover man has been sentenced after being accused of assaulting a teenager who ding-dong ditched his house in October.

Timothy Drapcho was accused of assaulting the teen at his home on the 360 block of Aspen Drive on October 30.

According to New Philadelphia Municipal Court documents, Drapcho was found guilty in New Philadelphia Municipal Court after he pleaded no contest to unlawful restraint on February 1.

An assault charge was dismissed, but Drapcho was required to pay court costs, the documents said.

A New Philadelphia judge approved the ruling, which included a suspended 60-day jail sentence and the payment of $127 in court costs for the unlawful restraint charge, and a $360 fee for probation supervision.

Drapcho is also supposed to continue mental health treatment at Springvale Health Centers.

Police were initially called by Drapcho on October 30. He told police he caught two boys ringing doorbells and running through the neighborhood. He said he had one boy held down on his porch at the time, police said.

Police said they could hear the teenager crying and fearful over the phone and told Drapcho not to assault him. Police said Drapcho warned them that if they did not arrive soon enough, he would take matters into his own hands, according to police documents.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the teen was no longer on the porch with Drapcho.

Police said the teenager had red marks around his chest and neck, as well as bruising on his back and a footprint across his shirt.