YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to assaulting a paramedic was sentenced to a year in prison.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito upheld a sentencing recommendation for Billy Jarrett, 58, of Warren, who entered a guilty plea to a charge of assault — a fourth-degree felony.

Jarrett was indicted Oct. 20 on the charge, stemming from a Sept. 21 arrest when police and paramedics were called around 2:35 a.m. to the Ford Nature Center near Mill Creek Park for an overdose.

Jarrett, the patient, was loaded into an ambulance. When a paramedic noticed he had a hospital band on his wrist and attempted to cut it off, Jarrett punched her several times in the face.

The charge is a felony because the victim works for emergency services. The maximum sentence is 18 months.

Jarrett’s attorney, J.P. Laczko, told the judge his client had called 911 because he had taken too many muscle relaxers. He also said his client has mental health and substance abuse issues and his memory is unclear about what happened in the ambulance.

“There’s a lot of what happened that night that he doesn’t remember,” Laczko said.

Laczko also said his client did not want to go to trial and wanted the case finished as soon as possible.

Jarrett declined to speak at the hearing.

Judge D’Apolito said he understands that Jarrett has struggles with mental health and addiction but that does not excuse his conduct toward someone who was trying to treat him and who responds to emergencies.

Jarrett is also on two years probation after he finishes his prison sentence.