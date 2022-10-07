Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — A man from New Holland, Ohio, pled guilty on multiple charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents from the D.C. attorney’s office state James Horning, 44, pled guilty Thursday to the following charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Pandering, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings

Obstruction of justice/Congress

Court documents state that Horning posted pictures and messages to social media showing him at and inside the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

According to a screenshot included in court documents, when asked on social media why he was in Washington, Horning replied, “3 reasons…to be there when history happens. To participate in anarchy. To smoke weed in government buildings… The real reason was to intimidate congress… they have a 9 % approval rating. We accomplished that. Maybe they will work on that because they know we could have got them and have mercy.”

Photo courtesy of the U.S. District Court of Washington D.C.

Horning was arrested on Feb. 26, 2021, and was indicted in April of last year.

To read the full complaint against Horning, click here.