MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man was sentenced to jail for 10 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of kidnapping.

It was reported that Alanzo Palmer Jr., 22 of Chandlersville, held an infant down and attempted to give the child herpes through fluid from a herpes lesion in her mouth.

The mother of the child reportedly recorded a conversation with Palmer, where he told the mother that he wanted the infant to have “something that she’ll be stuck with for the rest of her life.”

Palmer was sentenced in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County.