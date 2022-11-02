Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – A man who was charged with multiple crimes including rape and kidnapping was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Micey Stiver, 24, was arrested in April of 2022 following an Amber Alert for the 12-year-old girl who was his stepsister.

It happened inside a car Stiver had stolen, according to court documents, near West 114th St. and Arcola Ave. in Cleveland.

When police responded, the little girl was taken to the hospital. She had been the subject of an Amber Alert earlier that day after Stiver had taken her from her home in North Royalton around 2 a.m., according to court records.

Stiver pleaded guilty to the following charges in September.

3 counts of rape

1 count of pandering obscenity involving a minor

1 count of kidnapping

1 count of interference of custody

1 count of domestic violence

1 count of endangering children

1 count of grand theft

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Stiver to 35 to 40 years in prison.