COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was convicted Thursday of fatally shooting the mother of his three children in 2021.

A Franklin County jury found Cortez Jackson, 33, guilty of murdering his 34-year-old girlfriend Alyse Edwards at a Hilltop apartment in August 2021 and later tampering with evidence connected to the case, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

Edwards, with whom Jackson had three children, was shot in the abdomen on the morning of Aug. 19, 2021 inside an apartment on the 3700 block of Eakin Road, the prosecutor’s office said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Shortly after Edwards’ death, Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of murder — only on one of which he was found guilty — and tampering with evidence. Both the murder and tampering with evidence convictions came with a firearm specification, the prosecutor’s office said.

Judge Karen Held Phipps, who presided over the case, found Jackson guilty of possessing weapons while under disability.

Jackson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 1, where he faces 18 years to life in prison.