AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested last week, almost one year after police said that he stole from a local Home Depot store.

Anthony Locascio, 40, was booked in the Trumbull County Jail on Sept. 15 on a DUI charge out of Braceville Township.

He was also being held for warrants in connection to the theft case out of Austintown.

Police said Locascio did not pay for items for consecutive days from October 17-October 18, 2021. Reports said that the incidents occurred at the Home Depot store on Mahoning Avenue.

According to a police report, Locascio did not pay for tools totaling $656 on October 17 and batteries and dog fences totaling $1,104 on October 18.

Reports said that police were able to identify him due to him being involved with thefts in the Akron and Canton areas.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.