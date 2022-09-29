YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Columbus man is in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said he led city police on a chase Wednesday evening.

Kaylen Gabbidon, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Reports said Gabbidon was the driver of a car that police stopped about 7:55 p.m. at East Midlothian Boulevard and Elbertus Avenue for traveling in the middle of the road.

Officers could smell marijuana when Gabbidon rolled down the windows, reports said, and police told him to put the car in park.

Instead, Gabbidon drove away and police chased him on several South Side streets, reports said. Because the speeds were so high, police ended the chase, but an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter kept tabs on the car.

The helicopter tracked the car to Erie and Pyatt streets, where the car stopped, and police tried to take Gabbidon into custody.

Gabbidon and a passenger, Neveah Johnson, 18, of Boardman, both ran from the car and were found laying down on the side of a hill, reports said.

Police searched the car, and underneath the driver’s seat, officers found a 9mm pistol, reports said. Reports did not say if the gun was loaded, and as of Thursday afternoon, no one has been charged with a weapons offense, according to court records.

Johnson was issued a citation for misdemeanor obstructing official business and released with a court date.