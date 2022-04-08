JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Steubenville man is being charged after he allegedly filmed himself performing oral sex on a toddler.

Cody Tyler Whitacre was charged with three counts of rape of a 3-year-old and five counts of creating child porn with the same child.

Whitacre, 36, allegedly performed oral sex on a 3-year-old child on March 7 and again on March 22, then sent the images to other people on March 17, March 21, and March 22.

Whitacre was arrested by Steubenville police Saturday.

Whitacre will be arraigned next Wednesday at 9 am