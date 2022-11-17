Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is behind bars after two people claimed that he sent them explicit messages and threats.

The victims reported Wednesday that were receiving unsolicited photos from a man.

According to a police report, a woman told officers that 25-year-old Gameel Duval was sending her girlfriend messages about her “inability to please her like he can.” In addition to the messages, he also sent photos and videos of his genitals, she reported.

According to a police report, Duval also sent a picture of her friend’s daughter to her, threatening to rape her.

A family member of that girl reported sending a message to Duval to confront him about the alleged threat and said Duval began to send him pornographic videos and pictures of himself.

Police stopped Duval as he was walking out of a location in the 1200 block of Roberts NW, and they arrested him on charges of pandering obscenity and aggravated menacing.

Duval was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 28.