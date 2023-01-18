DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, a tenant at the home, began to argue.

During the argument, the homeowner became involved and the fight escalated until Womack allegedly shoved the tenant down the stairs into the basement, our affiliate WCMH reported. The woman suffered severe injuries as a result.

The sheriff’s office said Womack then allegedly tied up the homeowner and kidnapped her, before later bringing her back to the home and locking her in the basement with the tenant.

The homeowner was able to free herself, help the other woman, and get to a phone to call 911. The tenant was taken via helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with severe injuries. The homeowner was treated on the scene.

Womack was later caught in Indiana by deputies from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 17, Womack was indicted on several charges including two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction and two counts of felonious assault.

He is currently being held at the Clark County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.