MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Streetsboro man was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday following a workplace dispute in Masury last year.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned a felonious assault charge on March 2 against Archie James, 33, for an incident that happened on June 4, 2021.

According to a police report, James was accused of assaulting a 51-year-old Boardman man at their workplace at Melton Trucking. The Boardman man was left with injuries that sent him to the hospital, the report stated.

The victim told police that James was upset and became aggressive toward him after he confronted him about improperly securing loads on his truck. He said he decided to report the incident to corporate, and management decided to fire James for the incident as well as previous problems with improperly securing the loads, according to the report.

Police said upon notice of his termination, James became upset, flipping over the victim’s desk and punching him in the face several times.

Police said the victim had a swollen and bruised jaw and a small cut on his ear.

James pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday, and he’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 26.