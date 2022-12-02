Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours.

Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street.

On June 16, Columbus police responded to a call from Mount Carmel West hospital in Franklinton, where officers spoke to the victim. Police said the woman accused Morris of choking her repeatedly, rendering her unconscious at least 13 times while assaulting her for over 28 hours.

According to documents obtained from the Franklin County Courts, the victim was creating a Kwanza hut when Morris began assaulting her. Morris reportedly was coming down from a methamphetamine high and became angry and violent. Morris allegedly threw the victim down a hill and on the ground and used his knee to choke her to the point of unconsciousness.

The victim stated she lost consciousness at least 13 times over the course of 28 hours. The report said she convinced Morris to let her look for cigarette butts near a building that he was visiting, and she escaped to a nearby business where someone called an ambulance on her behalf. Throughout the incident police say the victim suffered injuries to her neck, face, chest, arms and legs.

Morris, who is listed as not having an address, was arrested Thursday, held without bond, and will be arraigned Friday.