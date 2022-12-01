Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for assaulting the manager of a fast-food restaurant because he claimed he waited too long for his food was arrested Wednesday on two warrants.

Jerrell Shorter, 26, was taken into custody at a house in the 500 block of West Myrtle Avenue after police were called there for the death of a person that was not the result of criminal activity.

Officers ran a records check and discovered Shorter was wanted on warrants for assault and aggravated menacing, both first degree misdemeanors. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Shorter was wanted for an Aug. 24 tantrum at a West Midlothian Boulevard fast-food restaurant. Reports said the manager told police a customer was irate because his order took too long and that he should not have to pay for it.

When the manager told the customer he needed a receipt to get a free meal, he became more upset, threw his food on the ground, then punched the manager in the face, reports said.

The customer was gone when police arrived. The manager declined medical attention.

A warrant was filed against Shorter the next day.