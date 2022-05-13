MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment on an inmate accused of rape and kidnapping against a female deputy.

Rondell Harris of Cleveland had been held locally at the Mahoning County Jail on charges of vandalism and disrupting a public service, but now he is facing rape charges as well.

According to a report, officers arrived at a medical housing unit last week and discovered that the deputy working there had been attacked.

The incident is still being investigated.

Harris is now being held in the Trumbull County Jail.