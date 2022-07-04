CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTRF) — In a matter of hours, Patrick Thomas was the second inmate to escape from the Talbert House on Sunday, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas, 32, broke out of a facility window using a bed sheet to climb down from the third floor, according to NBC affiliate WLWT-TV.

An “all county broadcast” was issued for local law enforcement. Thomas was being held at Talbert House on a warrant and is considered to be dangerous.

According to a police report, the police attempted to track Thomas but were unable to locate him.

Thomas is described as 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds with the letter “P” tattooed on his forehead, reported WLWT.