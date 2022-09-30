DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher has been indicted by a Delaware County grand jury for numerous counts relating to possession of child pornography, per court records.

Justin Foley was arrested last week for allegedly possessing and creating child pornography, some of which he admitted involved his students. His indictment was filed in Delaware County Common Pleas court on Thursday for ten counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Foley has been working in the district since 2013 as an AP chemistry teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. He was immediately suspended by the school district following the charges.

Delaware Police say they received a tip on Aug. 16 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with an IP address from Delaware County and email account containing apparent child pornography. Last week, police said they had enough evidence to trace the account back to Foley and execute a search warrant in his home.

Police said Foley admitted to recording videos up the skirts of students.

According to court records, Foley was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Friday at 3:00 p.m. but that hearing has been vacated since his indictment.