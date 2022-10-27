Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a 12-year-old girl in connection to a school shooting hoax that shut down classes at a Springfield school.

Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.

Within two minutes of the call, police were on the scene securing the building. The building was secured and the call was determined to be a hoax within an hour.

“If there’s any good that came out of this, it was our ability to see how we actually responded to one that wasn’t a drill and how we were able to pull all of the resources together and work with everything that we have,” Cpt. Mike Kranz with the Springfield Police Division said.

Classes were canceled for the day and parents were directed to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church to pick up their students.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Springfield officials announced that they had arrested a suspect. According to the release, a 12-year-old girl was arrested and charged with Inducing Panic.

She is currently being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.