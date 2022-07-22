LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A former Lorain County deputy has been charged for stealing money from a home during a death investigation.

Former Deputy Dylan Hazzard is charged with two counts of theft and also fired. He was relieved of duty on July 20, according to a release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 15, while Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies were in a home investigating a death, a family member of the descendant made an allegation that money was missing from the residence, the release says.

The sheriff’s office says that after a sergeant on the scene determined that only one deputy had been alone in the room from where the money was allegedly taken, Hazzard reportedly confessed and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash saying that was all he had taken from the home.

He was booked in the Lorain County Jail and later released.

This incident remains under investigation.

Hazzard worked as a deputy for the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for just over 11 months, having been hired on August 5, 2021.