PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A city council president and several men have been arrested in connection to a human trafficking sting in north Ohio.

Eastlake City Council President John Meyers, 47, is among six men charged for alleged solicitation in Lake County, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The five other men arrested are:

Ronald Bevier, 30, of Columbia Station

Alvin Bridges, 47, of Euclid

Andrew Champa, 40, of Wickliffe

Garrett Kellogg, 20, of Strongsville

Salvatore Longo, 44, of Beachwood

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost)

“If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort,” said Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice.”

The attorney general’s office said the investigation by The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force identified four potential victims who were offered social services.