MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A former Medina City School bus driver will spend the next 270 days behind bars.

On Tuesday, Herbert Ferguson was sentenced on charges related to driving a bus with kids on board while he was intoxicated.

Ferguson was fired in November after he tested more than twice the legal limit.

In addition to jail time, the now-former bus driver will have to pay $3,000 in fines and once released from jail will spend the next five years on probation.

Police at the time said, Ferguson admitted that he had been drinking before and during his routes that morning, which began at 6:45 a.m.

The district said police informed them he had spiked a sports drink with vodka.

Officials say Ferguson had driven about 100 students that morning.

He was given a random alcohol and drug test after his morning routes.