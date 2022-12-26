Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kason Thomas, one of the twins stolen last week in Columbus, sparking a multi-state Amber Alert, will be released from the hospital Monday, according to our Columbus affiliate WCMH.

A spokesperson told WCMH that the family met with the woman who found Kason, who was given a $10,000 reward for her role in finding him.

Nalah Jackson remains in custody and is scheduled to face a judge in Indiana on Dec. 27.

Jackson faces two charges of kidnapping, along with a felony battery charge for allegedly spitting on a sheriff’s deputy.