GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying suspects in a shooting on Colonel Glenn Highway near I-675 on Thursday, October 14.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday night, the Sheriff’s Office says witnesses saw the drivers of a grey Nissan Rogue and a black Dodge Charger or Avenger engage in a road rage incident. Multiple shots were fired.

Witnesses said they saw the drivers acting in an aggressive manner leading up to the incident.

A child was injured by shrapnel when an uninvolved vehicle was hit by a stray bullet, the release said. The child has since been released by the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Nissan Rouge was last seen on the onramp to I-675 South. The black Dodge was last seen driving east on Colonel Glenn HWY. The Dodge has tinted windows and possibly shows damage from the gunfire.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call the Tip line at 937-562-4819 or Greene Central Dispatch at 937-376-5034.