DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Hamilton police officers have returned to full duty after the Ohio BCI completed an investigation into a shooting that left a suspect dead.

According to the City of Hamilton, officers were called to the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue for a car accident that turned into a felonious assault. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim on the road had been shot and killed. The suspect fled the scene.

Fairfield Township officers found the suspect’s vehicle and saw the suspect run away from the area. The suspect was later spotted by two Hamilton police officers who confronted him.

The man pulled out a gun and officers quickly fired on him. The officers rendered medical aid on the scene and an ambulance brought the suspect to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting and found the officers fully complied with department policy. The officers have now returned to full duty.

“Officers Bowlin and Leisinger followed their training, used good tactics, and acted decisively to keep an armed and very dangerous suspect from harming anyone else,” Chief Bucheit said. “They protected many innocent lives by placing themselves in harm’s way. I’m proud of them—they’re heroes.”