Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday.

According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield.

2 NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Irwin said no officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

According to a release from the city of Springfield, officers responded to the scene at 7:29 a.m. after receiving a report that a man was armed with a gun and was trying to enter a building.

Within minutes of police arriving on scene, the armed suspect, described as an adult white male, confronted Springfield police and shots were then fired, the release says.

The suspect was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center and transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by helicopter, where his condition is unknown. The city says the Springfield Police Department asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to take jurisdiction of the investigation.

Ohio BCI is handling the investigation and the investigation remains ongoing, Irwin said.