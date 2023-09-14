TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — An officer is injured and a man is in the hospital following a pursuit Wednesday night.

According to police on the scene, the Riverside Police Department received a call just before 10 p.m. about a man allegedly assaulting a woman, choking her and forcing her into a vehicle on Monticello Avenue.

The man reportedly led police on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching up to 90 mph. The pursuit ended on Freudenberger Avenue and the suspect attempted to escape into a creek.

Police reported that the man was caught and he has since been taken to the hospital for allegedly taking narcotics. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle.

The female victim was not taken to the hospital.

An officer reportedly injured his hand while attempting to arrest the suspect.