DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two have been taken into custody following a traffic stop in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, an officer attempted a traffic stop at 2014 Cornell Ridge Ave. shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Regional Dispatch reported that the officer dropped a signal 99 requesting backup however it was canceled.

It is unknown at this time why the officer called for backup, however, a man and a woman have been taken into custody.

