DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The next pre-trial conference date has been scheduled for the man accused of killing fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

Phillip Lee is accused of shooting Burton in the line of duty during a traffic stop on Aug. 10, 2022. Officer Burton died surrounded by family in September 2022.

Wayne County, Indiana court records show on Thursday, Aug. 3, an order was issued for a courtroom management and decorum for a pre-trial conference date on Friday, Aug. 4. A motion was also filed on Aug. 3 for Friday’s conference date for a Zoom option for the hearing.

Court records show Friday’s pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m., which has since commenced and concluded.

The next pre-trial conference scheduled for Lee is Friday, Oct. 6. Several more pre-trial conferences are scheduled for Lee, with the jury trial now expected to begin on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.

Thursday marks the 1-year anniversary in which Burton was shot.