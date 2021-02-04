New Lebanon man indicted for ‘failure to stop’ after UD freshman fell from truck bed

An email from the University to students said 19-year-old Michael Currin was critically injured and hospitalized after the incident.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that 30-year-old Kyler Forest Carlile, of New Lebanon, was indicted in connection to the death of a University of Dayton freshman in September 2020.

On Sept. 20, 2020, Carlile and two passengers were in his pickup truck on Wayne Avenue when they saw 19-year-old Michael Joseph Currin walking along the roadway. He offered Currin a ride in the bed of his truck.

Carlile dropped off one of the passengers in the cabin of his truck when they pointed out Currin was no longer in the bed. He went back to where he had initially picked Currin up and found him injured on the road.

Prosecutors said that Currin was “clearly injured” and instead of calling 911 or rendering aid to the victim, Carlile drove away. Currin died from blunt force trauma caused by falling from the bed of the moving truck three days later. The coroner ruled Currin’s death an accident.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Carlile for:

One count of Failure to Stop After an Accident

“The tragic death of Michael Currin required extensive investigative efforts by Dayton Police Department detectives,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl. “We are confident that the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office fully evaluated all available evidence and appreciate their collective efforts in furthering this matter toward justice. We again extend our condolences to the Currin family and to the entire University of Dayton community as they continue to heal after the loss of Michael.”

A summons has been issued for Carlile, who will be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 8:30 a.m.