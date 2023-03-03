MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The man accused of setting fire to his stepfather’s house in Laura is facing new charges.

According to jail records, 24-year-old Seth Johnson is facing an aggravated murder charge following the death of 58-year-old Jack Noble.

Noble died of his injuries after a house fire in the 100 block of East Pike Street around midnight on Feb. 13.

Investigators determined the fire was arson and identified Johnson, Noble’s stepson, as a suspect. Johnson was arrested the morning after the fire.

Jail records show that Johnson is also facing charges of aggravated arson, disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer.