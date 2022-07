DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that a neighbor called saying a man was laying down across the street from their home.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 1545 Ruskin Rd. said Regional Dispatch.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital however the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

