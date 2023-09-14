DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several dangerous narcotics were recovered in Miami County earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Troy Police Department executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Union Street in Troy.
They recovered methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material and other drug-related paraphernalia.
Their search follows a several month-long investigation into trafficking methamphetamine. One person is in custody and faces drug charges in the Miami County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing with the sheriff’s office.